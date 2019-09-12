news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Management of Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (Total Ghana), a locally listed oil marketing company, has rewarded its best performing transporters at the annual Transporters’ Award event held in Accra.



A statement issued in Accra to the Ghana News Agency quoted Madam Elizabeth Sotuminu, the Operations Manager of Total Ghana, as saying it was a special moment for the company to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work of the transporters and their contribution to the safe transport operations of the company.

The most prestigious award, ‘Safety Transporter of the Year’ went to Duah Boakye Trading and Transport Limited, based on the exceptional behavior of its drivers.

For the second time running, Alhaji Ibrahim Awudu of IBRAWUD Company Limited won the ‘Transport CEO of the year.’

He was also recognized for his maximum contribution in retaining his green ICT status in 2018 and for recording no accident.

The ‘Overall Best Driver’ went to Henry Ajomah of JK HORGLE Transport & Company Limited for not recording any safety violation or product loss.

The ‘Best Transport Safety Officer’ went to Francis Dove of JK AHIADOME Transport & Company Limited in recognition of the relentless effort towards retention of his company’s green Information Communication Technology status and for being among the first two highest near miss reporters.

Mr Eric Fanchini, the Managing Director of Total Ghana, emphasized the company’s commitment in putting in place measures to support them in their business.

He said “Total Ghana is fully utilizing the Dash Cams it had installed in all its Bulk Road Vehicles to monitor trucks and better understand the cause of incidents.

He said through the system, the Company was ensuring a safe driving behavior that protects drivers, road users, and public assets.

“Other innovative actions include the Driver Simulator purchased for the Road Safety Limited,” he added.

He said through this equipment, Total Ghana has been able to train over 250 drivers, explaining that the simulator offers the option of mimicking various imaginable driving conditions, which helps drivers to adequately foresee and react appropriately to protect themselves and other road users.

He encouraged the Transporters to adhere to standard safety procedures in order to always achieve zero accidents and fatality in their line of business.

Mr Benjamin Agyare, the Director of Licensing of the National Petroleum Authority, commended Total Ghana and the Transporters for the good work done.

He gave the assurance of his outfit’s active role in ensuring safe operations in the petroleum downstream sector.

GNA