Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Toptech Ghana, a transport, logistics and Security Company, in collaboration with Nana Fynn, a renowned Ghanaian musician has launched a song on road safety in Accra.

The track titled “Keep Your Eyes on the Road” is composed in English and Twi for better understanding of the message on dangers associated with road accidents.

Mr Cecil Garbrah, the Chief Executive Officer of Toptech Ghana, speaking at the event said pedestrians, passengers and motorists have respective roles to play, and urged passengers to exercise their rights of caution whenever drivers do anything contrary to defensive driving.

“We need to look at reducing road crashes, which is enormous in this country. The song is not only meant for Ghana. We expect Nana Fynn to be the Ambassador for Africa in sensitising the public road safety,” he said.

Statistics on road traffic crashes from January to June 2019 indicates that a total of 6,844 road accidents were reported, involving 11,167 vehicles with casualties comprising 1,252 fatalities and 7,043 injuries.

Compared to the period in 2018, an increase of 1.47 per cent in cases was reported, 1.03 per cent increase in vehicles, 7.16 per cent decrease in Pedestrian knockdowns, 3.30 per cent increase in fatalities and 15.50 per cent increase in persons injured.

Research shows that road accidents are more alarming than that of Malaria or HIV/AIDS and that all hands must be on deck to curb the phenomenon.

Mr Garbrah urged passengers to monitor and assess performance of the system of vehicle control of drivers, adding that would contribute immensely to prevent road crashes that resulted particularly from human error.

Nana Fynn expressed happiness to be part of the road safety campaign because he believed that the biggest asset for the country was the human resource, which needed to be protected to harness other resources in an efficient manner.

He said he was a victim of road accidents a decade ago and saw the collaboration with Toptech Ghana as a move to contribute his quota by educating the public to be careful on the road and avoid further accidents.

Nana Fynn explained that the song was composed in a way that would enable all to sing and dance along with the lyrics and propagate the information.

Professor Ernest Dumor, the chairman of the event said Ghana was the beacon of hope for Africa, hence it was imperative to observe road regulations, adding that the use of music would help change the minds and attitudes of people to ensure road safety.

Mr Kwame Koduah Atuahene, the Head of Safety, Inspection and Compliance, Ghana Road Safety Authority commended the company for the initiative and assured of their support to ensure road safety in the country.

