news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Aflao, Aug. 7, GNA - The body of a Togolese girl, aged about 16, was found hanging on a rope in her family kitchen in a suspected case of suicide on Monday at Huime-Agordome, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

She was named as Peladzie Taga, who until her death attended school in Lome, Togo.

Mr. Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his outfit was informed of the incident on Monday morning, August 5, and a team was dispatched to the scene where they found the body hanging on a rope tied to one of the rafters of the shed serving as the kitchen for her family.

He said the body has been removed and was being kept in the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue at Aflao for autopsy as part of investigations.

Mr. Vondee said the Police do not suspect any foul play yet, but said the autopsy report would help determine the course of the investigations.

He said as part of its fact finding, Police on Tuesday held a meeting with the bereaved family, including the girl's mother, with whom she was staying with in the house as her father lives in Lome, Togo.

GNA