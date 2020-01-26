news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 26, GNA - Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency has described the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area as a unifier.

"Togbega Gabusu never discriminated. We have lived with all the people in this land as friends and brothers because of the king that we had. Togbega has opened the land of Gbi to all. He was a great unifier," he said.

Mr. Amewu said this when he condoled with the Gbi Traditional Council and signed a book of condolence in memory of Togbega Gabusu.

He called on the people to continue to give the needed support and respect to their leaders for the traditional area to develop faster.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area also called for support of the traditional area to win the impending Parliamentary seat so he could bring more development to the area.

Togbe Adzofuwusu, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council and Divisional Chief of Gbi-Kpeme expressed gratitude to Mr. Amewu for his kind gesture.

He said the Minister's contribution to the traditional area and the constituency was admirable, adding that the Council had noted his hard work and was fully behind him.

Mr. Amewu was accompanied by Mr. Anthony Kondobrey, NPP Hohoe Constituency Chairman, Council of Elders of Party in the Constituency, Party Executives and members from the Constituency and some Assembly members from the Hohoe Municipality.

He presented two bottles of Schnapps, one carton of Castle Bridge, five packs of assorted soft drinks, 30 bags of sachet water, four bottles of assorted wines and a cash amount of GH¢2,000.00 to the Council.

GNA