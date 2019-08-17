news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, Aug. 17, GNA - Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, on Friday played host to the British and Australian High Commissioners to Ghana in his private residence in Ho.

The honour was in appreciation of the High Commissioners "noble" project of riding bicycles some 1,000 kilometres across the country to raise awareness on health, tourism and the environment.

Togbe Afede commended the High Commissioners for the deep thought-through project to showcase the tourism potentials of Volta Region, in particular, and the country at large.

He said a more developed tourism sector would contribute to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and translate into a boom for the local and national economy.

Mr Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana, said the "GhanaGrand",- the name of the project, gave him the opportunity to "see Ghana" and engage rural folks on issues of mutual concern.

He said sometimes diplomacy and "barriers of title" could get in the way of interacting with people, which the journey through towns and villages accorded him.

Mr Walker said they raised awareness on mental health with some mental health organisations joining them at some points through the journey.

The GhanaGrand has so far taken the High Commissioners from Tumu through to Wa, Sawla, Larabanga, Damango, Tamale, Salaga, Wulensi, Kpandai, Kpassa, Jasikan, Hohoe and to Ho.

Mr Walker and his co-rider, Mr Andrews Barnes, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, are expected to ride from Ho to Akosombo enroute to Accra to complete the cycling project.

The High Commissioners earlier laid wreaths on the tomb of Togbe Afede's late mother, Madam Rosalia Anyawoe.

GNA