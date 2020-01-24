news, story, article

By Millicent Tamakloe, GNA



Koforidua, Jan 24, GNA - TKB Foundation, a Non-governmental organisation, has donated assorted food items including; bags of rice, gallons of oil and toiletries to the inmates of the Koforidua Prisons in the Eastern region.

Mr Bernard Tetteh-Kumah, Founder of TKB Foundation who presented the items at a short ceremony, said the gesture was to support and complement government’s effort in feeding the inmates not to feel neglected.

He noted that in order for prisoners to be reformed and accepted by society, the Prison’s service must be supported to rehabilitate and restore the inmates’ dignity by the end of their sentence and called on others to come to the aid of the prisons service to achieve that goal.

ASP Joseph Ballans, Staff Officer, received the items on behalf of the inmates and expressed appreciation to the team for their generosity and called on others to emulate the gesture.

