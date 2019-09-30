news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 30, GNA - Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) awarded three individuals in the Northern Region at the maiden regional summit of its 10th Young Professionals Transformational Leadership conference and Young Professionals Role Models Awards 2019.

This was in recognition of their efforts and roles in mentoring, empowering and investing in young people in the area to achieve their dreams.

The awardees included Mr Joshua Salifu Mogre of North Greeze Leadership Centre, Mr Tia Yahaya of the Tamale College of Education, and Mrs Rita Quist-Therson of Suhcare.

Six other people were selected in addition to the three awardees to serve as YPYC role models who young people in the region could look up to for guidance. YPYC is a youth focused Non-Governmental Organisation.

The event was held in collaboration with the University for Development Studies (UDS) on the theme: "Strategic Positioning of Young Leaders and Entrepreneurs in the 21st Century for Ghana's Transformation".

Mr Andy Okra, President of YPYC said the YPYC seeks to equip students with basic skills, challenge them to identify and come out with practical ideas and evaluate its feasibility as a business opportunity as well as empower young professionals and entrepreneurs to create a culture for entrepreneurship out of social menace.

He challenged young people to fight for socio-economic stereotype, take advantage of technology and innovation to ensure societal change and development.

Mr Alhaji Alhassan Suhiynin, MP for Tamale North District urged the young people to be respectful, self-motivated and take risks in order to achieve their dreams to make positive changes in the region.

He challenged them to come out with ideas and strategies that would help improve on their livelihoods and society.

Ms Nadia Ismalia, an entrepreneur, said globalization had created the market space for the transaction of businesses across the globe and there was the need for the youth to take advantage of this opportunity to create jobs for themselves.

She encouraged young entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to be flexible in their thinking and adopt innovative ideas in order to succeed in the global market space.

