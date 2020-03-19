news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Teacher Mante (E/R), March 18, GNA – Three people died, 22 seriously injured in two separate lorry accidents at Beposo and Obreduma, near Teacher Mante in Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Police Commander ASP Francis Nartey in-charge of the Coaltar District told the Ghana News Agency that the first accident occurred at Beposo when an articulator truck from Kumasi collided with Kia passenger bus from Accra.

He said the second accident involved a man-desiel truck from Accra, which veered off the road and summersaulted, killing the driver instantly and injuring two other persons on board.

ASP Nartey mentioned the dead as Fuseini Nurudeen, driver of the man-desiel, Madam Florence Martei, a Prisons Officer, and Michael Axavie.

ASP Nartey said the bodies have been conveyed to the Suhum Government Hospital morgue while the injured persons have been sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital and the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

He said two drivers who were treated and discharged were in Police custody at Teacher Mante Police Post to assist in investigations.

GNA