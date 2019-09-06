news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - The African Union Commission, together with the African Union’s Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD, and OCP Group, have expressed happiness for signing a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their partnership to develop the African agricultural sector.



The MoU was signed by Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, OCP Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mostafa Terrab, and Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, Chief Executive Officer of the AUDA-NEPAD, represented by Dr Hamady Diop.

A statement issued by the three partners said this took place on the side-lines of the on-going African Green Revolution Forum from September 3 to 6, 2019 in Accra.

It said the African Union and AUDA-NEPAD partnership with OCP Group, a major African private sector player demonstrated a shared commitment to deepen collaboration with all actors, including; the African private sector to reduce jointly hunger and poverty through the sustainable transformation of the agricultural sector on the continent.

“OCP Group is a major player in Africa’s sustainable development and does so by contributing to the African agricultural ecosystem through support to African farmers and targeted private and public African actors and stakeholders,” the statement said.

It said the Group supports innovative mechanisms aimed at creating resilient and sustainable agricultural productivity to enable Africa to reach its full agricultural potential, while protecting its natural environment.

The statement said: “This partnership is intended to facilitate effective coordination of the implementation and delivery of a set of goals as outlined in the African Union Malabo Business Plan on Agriculture Transformation which aims to increase productivity and catalyse private sector investment.

“As such, the parties aim to promote the use of agricultural inputs, including; access to customised fertilizer to the soil and crops of each region, and to develop the efficiency of the fertilizer whole value chain by working on corridors approach.”

It said the agreement would, therefore, be operationalised by strengthening a conducive environment for private sector investment in agriculture; equipping African Union member states with the right policies and tools to support the achievement of the Abuja commitments on fertilizer use; strengthening efficient and sustainable use for smallholders to increase the sector’s productivity and promote inclusive growth; as well as strengthening national and regional agricultural policies aimed at boosting the adoption of good agricultural practices and innovations.

The statement said the Comprehensive African Development Programme (CAADP) of the African Union monitored by the AUDA-NEPAD, was one of the continental frameworks under Agenda 2063 and is aimed at helping African countries to eliminate hunger and reduce poverty by raising economic growth through agriculture-led development and promote increased national budget provision to the agriculture sector.

GNA