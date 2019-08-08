news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Aug 8, GNA - Three Nigerian stowaways have been disembarked at the Port of Tema after they were discovered on board an Europe bound vessel.

The three, whose names were not given, said they were travelling in search of greener pastures adding that they boarded the said vessel separately at the Port of Lagos.

Colonel Joseph Punamane, Port Security Manager, stated that two of the stowaways revealed that this was not their first attempt to travel illegally to Western countries as according to them, they succeeded some years back but were deported to Nigeria.

Colonel Punamane added that the stowaways said they were sure of succeeding in their latest attempt but were discovered at the Tema Port.

He noted that they would be repatriated to their country for further action in accordance with standard practice.

He gave the assurance that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) had resolved that its ports would not be a conduit for individuals who want to travel overseas illegally by deploying robust security methods.

The Security Manager advised young people to desist from such dangerous and illegal voyages which could lead to extreme injuries and even death.

He regretted that even though some of them were aware of the dangers associated with stowaway since they were desperate to travel, they did not care about the consequences of their action.

In another development, a 45-member delegation from the Nigerian Army War College Course 3 had visited the Port of Tema on a study tour.

The study tour was to sensitize course participants on port operations and security measures put in place at Ghana’s sea ports to counter security concerns in the sub region.

Colonel Punamane revealed that even though Ghana was yet to record any significant threat to its territorial waters, the country security forces were collaborating with their counterparts in neighbouring countries to curb piracy and robbery in the Gulf of Guinea.

GNA