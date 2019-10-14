news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Enchi (W/N), Oct. 14, GNA - Heavy downpour that occurred over the weekend has flooded the township of Enchi the Municipal Capital of the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The three days heavy rains resulted in overflow of River Dosue flooding many homes and farms.

Many residents have remained indoors and many cocoa farmers are reported to have endured an un-estimated losses.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Alfred Quason, Aowin Municipal NADMO Coordinator, said no casualty has been recorded and that they are working hard to bring the situation under control.

He called on residents living on low land areas to relocate to higher grounds.

"This is the second flood recorded in the area this year," Mr Quason said.

GNA