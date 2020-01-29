news, story, article

By Odoom Prince Linford, GNA



Assin Fosu (C/R) Jan 29, GNA - A sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of work on a borehole project has been held at three communities in the Assin Central constituency of the central region.

The communities are Assin Annum, Assin Akwanhyieam, and Assin Asaman.

The project which is expected to be completed within three weeks was financed by a group by name, “WE'RE FOR KEN WORLDWIDE”.

Nana Adurah I, the Kontihene of Assin Annum praised the Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the support.

He revealed that, the beneficiary communities were fetching water from muddy areas, but during dry seasons they were left with no other option than to walk over five kilometers to Assin Akwanhyieam to get water and having their own source of water would be a dream come true.

Nana Adurah, said the poor nature of roads in their area made it difficult to send pregnant women to the hospital and therefore pleaded with the municipal assembly to at least grade the road for them.

The Chief of Assin Akwanhyieam Nana Kwaku Mpere III and the Ankobeahene of Assin Asaman also showered praises on the group and Mr. Agyapong for granting them their hearts’ desire.

The group said, it chose their names based on the loyalty, truthfulness and the philanthropic character of Mr Agyapong.

“We will also be doing developmental projects in the country in honor of him and that is what we have started,” they added.

GNA