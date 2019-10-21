news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Dodowa (GAR), Oct. 21, GNA - The Third Sector Foundation (TSF), Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has presented assorted items to the Saint Peter's Catholic Church at Ayikuma in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Region.

The items, which included; bales of clothes and footwear are to be given to those in need in the Church and the underprivileged within the Ayikuma community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during the donation, Dr Joseph Kwadwo Tuffour, a team member of TSF Ghana, noted that among the objectives of the Foundation was to bridge the gap between activities, interventions and policy implementation through research.

He said group was mainly composed of lecturers of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), stating that as lecturers, one of their core functions aside teaching was to conduct research.

He said they observed that some projects or policies were being implemented, but those that the projects were meant for, were not utilising it, adding, “sometimes you can see a borehole or a market structure that has been constructed, but it is not being used”.

He said, he was hopeful that with their background in teaching and research, they would be able to help communities, government institutions and civil society organisations, so their interventions could be tailor-made or centred around empirical evidence.

Reverend Father Dr Cletus Kwame Forson, a member of TSF Ghana, said the donation was to be in communion with the people and to show appreciation for the fact that many were deprived, but their privilege position gave them the opportunity to identify and address such needs.

He said it was also to show that there were people out there that cared and would want to support in one way or the other, adding that “sometimes people have the goodwill and want to help just that they don’t have the opportunity to do so”.

Rev Fr Dr Forson described TSF as a vehicle and a window of opportunity for people to give.

Mr Gabriel Bleboo, Chairman of the Pastoral Council at St Peter's Catholic Church, who received the items, expressed gratitude to TSF Ghana, for their kind gesture.

TSF Ghana is an NGO that builds and sustains society through robust, participatory and action research to enhance the socio-economic agenda of Sustainable Development issues of concern in Ghana.

The Foundation exists to develop a global partnership with practitioners in the industries, government institutions, foreign agencies, embassies, private funders, NGOs and other institutions of interest to find empirical solutions to universal primary education, extreme poverty, gender equality, environmental sustainability, women and child development through research findings.

GNA