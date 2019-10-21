news, story, article

By James Madakena, GNA



Ayikuma, Oct. 21, GNA – "Third Sector Foundation Ghana" has donated various items to the Saint Peters Catholic Church-Ayikuma.

The items include five bags of used clothing, footwear, a chalice and rosaries.

Presenting the items, Dr Joseph Tuffour, the leader of the Foundation, which is made up of lecturers from the University of Professional Studies, Legon, said the items are to assist the vulnerable and the needy in Ayikuma.

Other members of the Foundation include Dr Kofi Preko, Dr Augustine Peprah, Dr Joseph Tuffour, Mr Richmond Kojo Sagoe and Mrs Mercy Desousa.

Reverend Father Dr Kwame Forson, the Parish Priest In-Charge of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Adenta; and a member of the Foundation, in a mass held before the donation, also called on the public to attend to the needs of the disadvantaged in the society.

Mr Solomon Passah, the Church Secretary, expressed gratitude to the Foundation and appealed for support in the effort to roof their church.

He pledged to ensure that the donation- clothing and footwear would be given to intended beneficiaries and the chalice and rosaries- used for its intended purpose.

