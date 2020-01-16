news, story, article

Yendi (NR) Jan.16, GNA - Thieves have broken into the Yendi Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church and took away the church`s Public Address System with two professional microphones worth over GH¢3,000.00.



Other items including; a piano were not taken.

The Yendi District S.D.A Pastor Daniel Gyamerah who briefed the media said the church bought the Public Address System at the latter part of 2019 through church harvest.

He said they first broke one of the metal doors to have access to the Church auditorium and they only realised it the following day.

Pastor Gyamerah said the case was reported to the Yendi Municipal Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office for investigations and possible arrest.

He appealed to the public, particularly those who sell and rent public address systems to help the church to retrieve the items and bring perpetrators to book.

GNA