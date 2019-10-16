news, story, article

Ho, Oct. 16, GNA - The office of the Akrofu Traditional Area in the Ho Municipality has stated that there is "no Mankrado" currently occupying the seat in Akrofu Xeviwofe.



The office said it was unaware of any legal installation of a new Mankrado after the demise of the previous occupant and cautioned the public against according anyone that title.

The reaction followed a story by the Ghana News Agency, where one Torgbe Kwasi Agbo, who was described and sworn in as "Mankrado of Akrofu Xeviwofe" at the 2019 Akrofu Xeviwofe Yam Festival said the deteriorating bridge in the town was slowing down economic activities.

The office of the Paramount Chief of Akrofu said the situation was creating division within the clan and warned against the use of that title.

GNA