By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Sefwi Essam (WNR), Oct. 22, GNA – The media have been called to lead the effort for effective information dissemination for national growth, development and transformation.

Mr John Koah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bia West in the Western North Region, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said the role of the media as the fourth estate of governance is so vital that every effort is needed to be made to sustain it in our socio – economic and political developmental agenda.

“The media must be seen to lead, but not follow the masses. Let’s cross-check our facts, before putting the information out there, for public consumption,” Mr Koah said.

The DCE said misinformation and rumor mongering were very dangerous and an affront to effective nation building and peaceful co–existence.

Mr Koah called on the Ghana News Agency, with its vast experience and decent image, to continue in its efforts to make a positive impact media landscape.

“You are the nations ‘news basket’ so, set the pace for reliable and accurate reportage, for the other media houses to follow,” the DCE said.

