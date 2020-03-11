news, story, article

By Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey /Khareema Thompson /Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - Some members of the public have said wearing the native cloth and other traditional clothes is a relevant necessity for the celebration of the Ghana Month as it highlights and promotes the country’s rich culture and traditions.

The month of March has been earmarked by government for the public to promote made in Ghana clothing, foods and all other items.

The celebration of the month enables the public to exhibit locally-made products and it also advances national development efforts.

The celebration of the Month, which also marks the commemoration of the Independence Day, does indeed enhance the Ghanaian culture.





Mrs Joana Otubea Offeh, a trader at Tudu, who deals in cloth and lace in Accra, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the wearing of African print, especially in the month of March, is a demonstration of patriotism and the portrayal of our rich culture and called on government to intensify the effort to promote African prints to boost the economy.

Mrs Offeh said a variety of African prints are often associated with unique occasions such as outdooring, engagement, funerals and festivals.

She said brands such as Ghana Textile Print (GTP) and Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) are amongst the most preferred brands in the Ghanaian market.

Madam Joyce Amoah, a self-employed and a resident of Dansoman, said it is good and inspiring to use one month of the year to celebrate our culture and pride.

She expressed satisfaction over the celebration of the month saying it is a way of showing gratitude to the Almighty God for protecting the country.

‘’I am a fan of beautiful cloth because it makes me look decent and comfortable. I feel proud of myself in an African print attire and when I am among my foreign friends, I stand out as a Ghanaian,” she said.

Madam Amoah commended the President for wearing African clothes more often and called on the public to emulate the example of the president to promote Ghanaian culture.

Mr Frank Owusu, a tailor and also a resident of Dansoman, also expressed his satisfaction with the initiative of declaring the month of March as ‘Ghana Month’.

He said wearing African print does not only portray your country but also easily promotes the rich Ghanaian culture across the globe.

“I prefer wearing African print to the foreign clothes because it makes me feel comfortable and proud,” he said.

He advised the youth to cultivate the habit of wearing African prints more often to advance and endorse Ghana-made products.

GNA