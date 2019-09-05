news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - The Global KNUST ALUMNI ASSOCIATION has call for calm on Campus, following purported threats of violence by some unknown individuals to destabilise the peaceful academic environment on the KNUST campus.



These violent threats are supposedly in connection with dissatisfaction with the conversion of Africa, University and Unity Halls into mixed halls of residence.

A statement signed by Dr Kwaku Agbesi, the Global KNUST Alumni President, said members of the Alumni Association have enough confidence in His Royal Majesty Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, the revered Chancellor of the University to resolve the issues.

“The Chancellor of the university, has assured all that he is studying the report of the Rose Owusu’s committee and upon consultation with all stakeholders of the University will make known his judgements.

“The resolution of these issues therefore rests with our revered Chancellor and we the members of the Global Alumni Association have confidence in his ability to deliver on his promise,” it said.

The Statement said the Global KNUST Alumni Association therefore fully support the call by the SRC & GRASAG for all to remain calm and avoid any form of violent confrontations which will potentially disrupt the 2019/2020 academic calendar and bring the name of the University into disrepute.

“We, TEKNOKRATS, stand prepared at all times to engage all stakeholders of the University in resolving this impasse in a peaceful manner. We therefore stand together with all well-meaning Ghanaians to protect the KNUST brand and image,” it added.

GNA