By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale (N/R), Nov. 4, GNA - Ghanaian youth in politics and those contemplating it should unite and work towards a common goal to sustain the peace in the country, says Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, Northern Regional Executive Secretary, National Peace Council.

According to Rev. Kuusah, the best role the youth could play in conflict resolution and peace building is for them to embrace attitudinal change, respect their cultural values and exercise an appreciable level of morality and maturity to defuse all ploys from politicians and other interest groups to use them to foment chaos.

The Executive Secretary gave the advice when he addressed a day’s stakeholder peace conference in Tamale, organised by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in preparation for the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections.

The conference dubbed "towards elections 2020: the role of youth in conflict prevention and peace building" was meant to discuss pre-election challenges, issues of vigilantism and electoral violence, targeting particularly the youth, to canvas for peaceful elections come December, 2020.

Youth groups, civil society, the media and the private sector and other stakeholders which participated were charged to identify challenges confronting peaceful governance, find ways of getting the youth to appreciate the need for peace and help generate solutions to these problems.

The participants were equipped to be resourceful peace ambassadors, devoid of manipulations from politicians before, during and after the elections.

Rev. Kuusah encouraged the youth to learn new skills and help create an environment that was measured on the basis of non-violence and multi-cultural approach.

Mr Mawusi Dumenu, Research Analyst at CDD, said the partnership to bring stakeholders together was to help solve some systematic electoral difficulties and indicated that there was the need for stakeholders to be engaged consistently at all levels to achieve a violent free election.

Madam Melody Azinim, Peace Analyst at the UNDP, called for the active participation of the youth in the electoral process through capacity building and dialogue.

