By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Ashaiman, Sept. 4, GNA - Cat flesh is a delicacy enjoyed exclusively by families or friends in the solemnity of the home but one man has dared to make it a public secret in Ashaiman.

Fifty years old man Mr Kwame Kumodzi is now making fame and fortune from the sale of cat "meat" in the Ashaiman Municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his Okomante base, Mr. Kumodzi revealed that ,he had been in the cat business for over 30 years, subduing the pawed agile animal for people's nutritional craving.

He noted that he had done so much for himself and family including paying his only daughter's school fees out of the proceeds.

According to Mr Kumodzi, the business, though very lucrative, could be a very dangerous venture as, "I sometimes get hurt in the process of slaughtering the pussy cats."

I travel to far places to get the pussy cats and bring them to Ashaiman alive. I go to Ningo-Prampram, Ada, Battor and sometimes​ Aflao to buy the cats, he said.

Mr. Kumodzi noted that the customers were loyal and loved the meat and were always ready to buy.

Though standard weighing was not used, the prices ranged from Gh¢200.00 to Gh¢100.00 depending on the size of the cat.

The efforts and dangers associated with the trade are compensated by his huge profit margin, explaining that he bought the live cats between Gh¢60.00 to Gh¢70.00 and could kill seven, a day.

And certainly retirement was not part of his plans because, "I am not ready to retire from the trade unless death took me from it."

A customer who gave her name as Madam Hellen told the GNA that, she had a very healthy appetite for cat carcasses and could hardly let a day go by without savouring the delicacy.

According to her, the meat was safe, healthy. and lean.

Customers had formed a long queue waiting patiently to be served by the butcher who kills cats not out of necessity but in furtherance of a well drafted culinary business plan.

