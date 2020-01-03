news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Pomadze, Jan. 03, GNA - The 88th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana dubbed “Jalsa Salana Ghana” has opened at Pomadze, near Winneba, with a call on members to strive to achieve a high degree of piety and righteousness.

The call was contained in a message to the Convention from the Spiritual Leader of the Ahmadiya Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khilafat Masih V.

The three-day Convention on the theme: “Corruption, a threat to national development, peace and stability” is to enable sincere Ahmadi individuals to personally experience the religious benefits.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said, “You should offer the five daily prayers regularly. You should not lie nor hurt anyone with your tongue. You should not let even a thought of mischief, wrong doing or transgression pass through your minds”.

He advised the Ahmadi Muslims to shun every type of sin, offence, undesirable speech and action as well as egoistic passions and unruly behavior.

“You should become pure-hearted harmless and weak servant of Allah Almighty and no poisonous germ should flourish in your beings”, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said.

He drew the attention of the Ahmadi Muslims to the importance of the institution of spiritual succession in the community and the need to strengthen their attachment and loyalty to the institution.

“Today, the mission for the revival of Islam and indeed the attainment of world peace can only be achieved by adhering to the system of the institution of spiritual succession of the Community”, Hazrat Masroor Ahmad said.

The Khalifah urged Ahmadi Muslims to establish close relations with Allah as the true purpose of life was for man to open the window of his heart to his Creator.

He said a person, who has developed true love for Allah in his heart has an unwavering belief that, if he led his life within the confines of the commandment and prohibitions of Allah, he would become a recipient of his blessings.

“Such a person has a strong faith that if he continues to show perfect obedience to Allah, follows the path of righteousness and fulfills the rights of Allah and His creation, the Almighty Allah will be pleased with him” he added.

On preaching, Hazrat Masroor Ahmad observed that Ghanaians were showing interest in the Ahmadiyya community, adding that, it was essential that the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat was spread far wide to the people.

GNA