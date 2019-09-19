news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has called for regular support to special schools across the country.



The Union believed that regular donations from all Ghanaians will serve as motivation for the caregivers and managers of special schools that their efforts were being appreciated by the larger society. Giving the fact that extra efforts go into training and catering for children with special needs.

Mr Eric Bosompem Twum, the Head of Administration of TEWU, said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, when he led a delegation of the Union to present assorted items including food and toiletries and GH¢5,000.00 each to two Special Schools in the Ashanti Region.

The schools are Life Community Special Vocational School and Garden City Special School.

The donation was part of activities marking the 60th Anniversary of TEWU, which coincided with TEWU’s 12th National Quadrennial delegates’ conference held in Kumasi on the theme, “60 Years Of TEWU’s Contribution To The Development Of Equitable, Inclusive And Quality Education Delivery In Ghana”.

Mr Twum said the donation was part of the Union's social responsibility and obligation to go to the aid of special schools, which was in line with its vision of ensuing inclusiveness to help the marginalised and disadvantaged to feel belonging to the larger society.

“TEWU’s donation is to demonstrate the Union’s vision of inclusiveness towards such schools, catering for intellectual and development challenged children. Most often they are neglected, so inclusiveness is critical to help them to unearth their hidden potential.”

He said it was important for all Ghanaians to acknowledge the hard work of staff and the patience managers and caregivers exhibited in handling students with special needs.

Mr Twum noted that addressing the challenges of funds, provision of food and other necessities in making environment conducive in such schools to cater for children with special needs should not be the responsibility of government alone.

Mr Joseph Stanley Mwuni, the Headmaster of Life Community Special School who received the items, thanked TEWU for the gesture saying, “since the history of this school we have not received such donation before. If we get such donation it comes in bits but not to the quantity we have received from TEWU".

Mr Mwini said TEWU's donation had demonstrated that they were thinking about the welfare of the children in the special schools.

Madam Roseline Frimpomaa Agyapong, the Headmistress of Garden City Special School, described the support from TEWU, as timely, because they were soon reopening with their third term feeding grant in arrears.

“TEWU’s donation has come timely and we are happy with this donation as it will help to cushion us till we receive our feeding grant arrears.”

Madam Agyapong urged TEWU and other organisations to help to inform the public about the challenges of the special schools across the country and the need to extend a helping hand to make the school environment conducive for them to unearth their talents.

She stressed the need to show love and patience and understanding to children with special needs and their parents to cope with the challenges that came with dealing with such children.

