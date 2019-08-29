news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, August 29, GNA - Nii Duamro Nmashie, the Teshie Mankralo and people of Teshie marked this year’s Homowo festival with the sprinkling of "kpokpoi", the traditional food of the Gas, at the various traditional gates and some principal street in the areas.



The Mankralo, followed by a crowd clad in white and red apparel and dancing to the tune of traditional songs, went to the ancestral areas for the rituals.

The ceremony to hoot at hunger, is also expected to bring blessings and prosperity to the people for good harvest, marriage and development.

Nii Duamro Nmashie urged the people to unite and contribute to the development of Teshie.

He said his focus was to prioritise education in the area and pledged to construct a school to enable parents enrol their wards to be responsible and productive in life.

The Mankralo expressed concern about low level of education in some of the communities, adding that the construction of the school facility would propel parents to educate their children for better future.

He called for effective communication among clans to help stop conflicts and advised feuding families to focus more on things that connect them as one people as a means of living together in harmony.

A fact-finding Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs confirmed Nii Duamro Nmashie III as the Teshie Mankralo.

The Nuumo Nmashie family of Teshie comprised of Krobo Quarter, the Kle Quarer and the Agbawe Quarter.

However, the Teshie Mankralo, the Teshie Chief Priest and the Teshie Skikitele has the power to enstool Teshie Chief nominated by Lenshie Dzaasetse.

He advised the youth to be calm and eschew all acts that would affect the image of Teshie and urged the Police arrest any persons who cause mayhem to serve as deterrent to others.

GNA