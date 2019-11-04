news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Teshie Camp Methodist-Presbyterian Church, in appreciation of the quality health care services offered by the Family Health Hospital to its members and the Teshie community, has donated a water tank to the hospital.



The delegation, led by Very Rev. Lt. Cdr. David Quayson, (Senior Chaplain), and Rev. Michael Addo Nyinaku, (Second Chaplain), were welcomed to the hospital by the Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume, as well as the Administrator of the Family Health Hospital, Mrs. Cynthia Ampadu-Brenya.

In his presentation, Very Rev. Lt. Cdr. David Quayson disclosed that Family Health Hospital had over the years been the first point of call for members of the Church who fell ill.

He revealed that the Church benefited tremendously from the quality healthcare services provided at the Family Health Hospital, and they were grateful to the Management.

The Church, in addition to the donation embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Family Health University College.

The Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume, in her address on behalf of Management of the Hospital and the University College, expressed her gratitude to the Church for the kind gesture.

She thanked the leadership and the entire members of the Church for their prayers and support, and assured them that the hospital would continue to serve them even better.

The Family Health Hospital, apart from providing excellent and quality healthcare, also serves as a training and attachment centre for both medical and nursing students of the Family Health University College.

The Family Health Hospital would soon introduce a Dialysis Machine to filter patient's blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.

The Hospital has embarked on massive infrastructural expansion work at its Eye, Dental and Dialysis centres for improved patient-care.

The expansion work also comprised an enhanced Paedriatic Unit that would take in more children; a larger Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and more Consulting Rooms for Specialists.

The Emergency Unit has been enhanced to accommodate more male and female patients and the hospital has also acquired a Heart-Lung equipment which would soon be used for open-heart surgeries.

Meanwhile, Management of Family Health Medical School, (Ghana's Premier Private Medical School) led by its President, Prof. E. Y. Kwawukume, as part of its social responsibilities, have taken measures to launch an Endowment Fund next year March, 2020, to provide financial support for the needy, but brilliant Ghanaian students from both rural and urban areas, who have the desire to be trained as medical doctors.

The Fund would constitute gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, a group of persons, or an individual and called for support to achieve that goal.

The long-term benefits of the Endowment Fund will ensure the continued support of a diverse group of students from low income background within the country; help to make medical training accessible to more Ghanaian students; and increase the doctor-patient ratio in the nation to an acceptable level.

The beneficiaries of the fund will also include; students who on the inception of the medical programme, were capable of paying their fees, but due to sudden challenges such as, the demise or poor health of their main sponsor, are incapable of paying the remaining fee.

Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School with a hospital, modern facilities, spacious laboratories and lecture halls.

GNA