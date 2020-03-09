news, story, article

By Samira Larbie/Rihana Adam, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA - The Canadian High Commission in Ghana has held a mentorship programme for tertiary students to connect them with renowned Ghanaian women in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Programme which formed part of activities to commemorate the 2020 International Women’s Day celebration took the form of a career fair showcasing women role models in STEM.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. This year’s celebration is being held on the theme; “I am generation equality: realizing women’s right”.





It sought to share the experiences and challenges of these women to empower the students to allay their fears of choosing a profession in STEM.

Ms Sara Nicholls, the Acting High Commissioner, speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the fair was to inspire young students to achieve their goals even in the face of the numerous challenges.

She said women in STEM and women in general, continue to face bias and challenges in advancing in their chosen careers.

“I will encourage all participants to be willing to share your experiences. This openness will help highlight the incredible resilience I know each and every one of us possesses,” she said.

She said there are challenges and that women could overcome if they call on their mentors for support so that they would not suffer in silence.

Mrs Rosy Fynn, the Chief Executive Officer of Busy Internet, during panel discussions, advised the students not to allow the fear of failure to derail them from trying to take up opportunities and initiatives in the STEM.

She said it was important for students in the STEM field not to underestimate the power of hard work and constantly upgrade themselves to always be abreast with time.

Dr Yvonne Sena Loh, Senior Lecturer Department of Earth Sciences, University of Ghana, urged the students to always seek help from others that way they would learn more.

Brigadier General Carla Harding, Leader of the Royal Canadian Navy team, said to be a successful woman in the field of STEM, one has to be proud of their intellect and always know that things would be fine as far as they are on the right path.

Mrs Sylvia Ektremet, a Renewable Energy Engineer, also speaking on the panel urged young women in the STEM profession to always have mentors, be self-aware and not wait to be perfect before taking up job opportunities.

Dr Lucy Agyepong, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Head of Department Mechanical Engineering at Academic City University College, said if women are going to make strides to bridge the equality gap then they have to step-up the game and pull other women along.

“Do not sit in your corner and think you are not capable because you are more than that. It does not matter whether you have a professional education or not in your own small world you can nurture and change the next generation,” she noted.

GNA