By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Tamale, Jan. 31, GNA – The Barclays Bank, which is transitioning to become Absa Bank Ghana, has equipped about 300 tertiary students drawn from the Northern and Upper East regions, with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to enter into the corporate world.

The students were enlightened on work, people, money and entrepreneurial skills, with each aspect seeking to broaden the students’ knowledge base in all facets of the job market.

The event, organized by Absa Bank, Ghana, in Tamale, was also to give students the skill training on how to transition from school onto the job market.

The training formed part of the bank’s Ready to Work Programme, which seeks to enhance community development through youth empowerment.

Madam Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at the Bank, speaking at the event, expressed worry that some graduates lacked the necessary basic work skills and ethics when they are employed, “hence it was vital to give them the training to successfully fit into the job market,” she added.

“We at Absa Bank believe that the future of the country depends on the youth and so it is necessary to invest in their development, which I think will accelerate the development of the nation,” she noted.

She reiterated her organization’s commitment to contribute its quota towards community development in the country to improve on living standards of residents.

“We are passionate about developing communities in the country and we want to be part of their growth by supporting the youth in various forms of entrepreneurial development and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” she said.

Mr Evans Hokey, Programmes Manager at Enactus Ghana, advised the students to live up to expectation and develop good work habits after they graduate from school.

