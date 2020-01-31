news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Jan 31, GNA – The Barclays Bank, which is transitioning to become Absa Bank Ghana, has equipped about 300 tertiary students drawn from the Northern and Upper East regions, with skills and knowledge, required to enter into the corporate world.

They were among other things taught entrepreneurial skills and good work ethics.

The skills training programme held was meant to help prepare the students for the job market.

This formed part of the bank’s “Ready to Work Programme”, which seeks to enhance community development through youth empowerment.

Madam Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at the Bank, expressed worry about the situation where some employed graduates lacked the necessary basic work skills and ethics

It was therefore vital to give them the training to successfully fit into the job market, she added.

“We at Absa Bank believe that the future of the country depends on the youth and so it is necessary to invest in their development, which I think will accelerate the development of the nation.”

She underlined their determination to do everything they could to support community development, to improve on living conditions of the people.

“We are passionate about developing communities in the country and we want to be part of their growth by supporting the youth in various forms of entrepreneurial development and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).”

Mr. Evans Hokey, Programmes Manager at Enactus Ghana, advised the students to live up to expectation and develop strong work culture after they graduating from school.

