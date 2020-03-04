news, story, article

By James Amoh Jnr, GNA



Sakumono, Mar. 4, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Directorate of Education has held its first independence parade for Kindergarten (KG) learners as a prelude to the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary celebration.

The colourful event was on the theme: “Consolidating our gains” and witnessed KG learners and their teachers take turns to match to the cheers of on-looking pupils who waved Ghana flags in a celebratory fashion.

Parents who had thronged the Holy Child Basic R/C Basic School in Sakumono watched their toddlers with excitement after seeing them through several weeks of rehearsals in their respective schools.

The event attracted 360 kindergarten learners from 12 public and private schools in the Municipality with their teachers participating in the maiden parade.

Mr Francis Steele, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, speaking in an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of the event, said the kindergarten stage was the bedrock of the educational system and much attention ought to be given that sector.

“The right foundation in education is at this stage and focus should be on the children at this level to ensure the best of care to enable them to become great achievers with the necessary guidance, ” he said.

He said the enthusiasm that characterized the match-past amongst the KG learners and teachers was high as it provided a platform for the children to also participate in the independence anniversary celebrations whiles promoting a sense of unity, peace and national building in the children.

Quality education, the Director of Education said, was a major tool for national development and said the Municipal Directorate was making some great strides in that regard whiles dealing with the accompanying challenges in the sector.

Ms Nancy Nana Yaa Mensah, Early Childhood Coordinator, Tema West Education Directorate said compulsory kindergarten education was key to the development of the child.

"There is the need for government to scale up quality kindergarten education with the introduction of effective child-centered and activity-based approaches to teaching and learning," she said.

She appealed to parents to ensure that they enrolled their children in school at an early stage to build a strong foundation with the required literacy and numeracy skills.

Certificates were presented to all 12 participating schools for their performance.

GNA