news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Nov 3, GNA - The E block at Sakumono in Tema West Municipality will soon host its first public Senior High School.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, announcing this said “the assembly will soon commission the opening of an additional senior secondary school at Sakumono (E-block) to enhance education in the Municipality”.

Tema West has only one SHS, the Tema SHS which has seen increase in enrolment since the introduction of government’s flagship programme, Free SHS with a total of 893 and 707 enrolled in second and third year respectively.

Mr Francis Steele, Tema West Municipal Education Director, told the Ghana News Agency that the E-block would start operations on November 12, 2019 with more than 100 students adding that all SHS courses with the exception of agriculture and science would be offered at the school.

Mr Steele explained that due to the unavailability of a science lab, it would start operations without the science course and in due time, added to it.

Touching on other aspects of the operations of Municipality, the MCE revealed that a total of 344 graduates had been enrolled on the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and posted to the different modules under the programme.

She stated that seven, 18 and 32 were posted under Feed Ghana, Health, and Education in. that order adding that 117 of them were under Revenue, 73 with Enterprise, 54 with Digital Ghana and 43 recruited for Civic.

Mrs Amoako indicated that a total of 250 farmers made up of 216 males and 34 females benefitted from the 2019 ‘Planting for food and jobs’ adding that 35 bags of maize, 3,000 grammes of cabbage seed and 150 bags of fertilizer were received in support of the programme.

“The Assembly has also distributed 1120 sachets of Agro BT and 10 litres of KP,215 Agro chemicals to 38 farmers within the Municipality for the control of the Fall Army worm infestation on the crops such as maize, okro, greenpepper, and maranthus”

She said her outfit approved GH¢74,029.76 for the 2019 work plan under the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme stating further that 40 livestock farmers benefitted from 355 subsidized cockerel under the ‘Rearing for food and jobs’.

The MCE accounting for government’s ‘One District One Factory’ programme, revealed that her outfit together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, commissioned an afro cocoa processing limited in the district to boost the number of industries in the area.

Revenue wise, Mrs Amoako disclosed that as at October 30, 2019, her outfit had realized a total of GH¢4.2 million representing 42 per cent the targeted GH¢9,8 million Internally Generated Fund.

Officials of the Assembly attributed their low revenue mobilization to lack of logistics, structures and manpower when the Assembly was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in 2018.

Mr Charles K. Opoku, Tema West Municipal Coordinating Director, welcoming the media, said the engagement was linked to the Assembly’s democratic orientation to meet and interact with residents and the media on their activities as well as to take feedback.

GNA