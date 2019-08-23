news, story, article

Accra, Aug 19, GNA - Security chiefs detailed to the port of Tema on Thursday fished out and detained a stealth of two Sierra Leoneans who attempted to steal into the country by sea in a stowaway attempt.

Amidu Cisse, 24 and Kamara Gibrilla, 32 were detected and arrested on the Grande Luanda, which docked at the Tema port after cruising in from Sierra Leone.

The two holed themselves up in the ship as it traveled for eight (8) days from Sierra Leone to Ghana.

Col. J.M. Punamane, Tema Port Security Manager and Mr. K.K. Fosu, Immigration Officer detailed to the port interrogated the two, arrested and secured a confession from them.

The Tema Port Security Manager later gave them food and water to end their virtual starvation after the preliminary interrogation at the Port, before handing them over to officials of the Protective Indemnity of Ship Owners (PISO).

They two were handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for further interrogation and deportation.

Mr Amidu Cisse and Mr Kamara Gibrilla were detected by the Ghanaian security officials during routine security checks after the Grande Luanda docked at the Tema Port.

Their inability to provide proper documentation led to their arrest and detention at the Port, where they were subsequently handed over to the PISO and the Bureau of National Investigations.

The two, however praised the Tema Port Security Chief, Col. Punamane for humane treatment given them, including; the provision of food and water that they needed.

Amidu Cisse and Kamara Gibrilla praised the professionalism of Col. J. M. Punamane and asked for God’s blessings for him.

“The head of GPHA Intelligence Unit, Sheikh Labaran Salifu Barry, Immigration Officer, K.K Fosu and Ghanaians in general are nice people and I like their wonderful reception” Mr. Gibrilla said.

