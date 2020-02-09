news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Tema, Feb. 09, GNA - Unknown persons have burgled the office of the Tema Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Tema Community One.

They stole items including a 42' Nasco curve Television, 32' Roch Television, a Laptop, some Musical accessories and 13 Ghana cedis cash.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Owusu Bempah stated that his next in command called him about 7:00 am to inform him about the incident.

ACP explained that the thieves entered the office through a window after breaking the burglar- proof metal work.

He said the Police had begun an intensive search for the criminals adding, "They would face the law when caught".

GNA