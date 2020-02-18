news, story, article

By Ernestina Adzo Dika, GNA



Tema, Feb. 18, GNA - Final year students of Mexico Junior High School in Tema Community Two have been advised to prepare well for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Samuel Okyere, Tema Metropolitan Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, Ghana Education Service (GES), gave this advice at a Career Counseling Day organised by the School's Guidance and Counselling Unit held at the Saint Andrew Methodist Church Society auditorium.

He said, "From now till June, sit up, learn hard and you can get a school of your choice and look into a positive future ."

Mr Okyere said no human being was useless because God created everybody to be useful on earth.

"If you are not academically good, you can be creative and do something that will enable you make a living for yourselves, parents, communities and mother Ghana as well," he said.

The students dressed in various professional attires of their choice, were also educated on topics such as the Importance of education, Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Opportunities after JHS and the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Law 2006.

The one-day event which had parents in attendance, was used to also admonish parents not to impose programmes and future professions on their children.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Christine Tudzi, a teacher and in-school Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, said the event was organized once in an academic year to enable parents, teachers and students collaborate effectively to guide students on their future career paths.

She also stated that the programme was also held to educate the final year students on the WAEC Law 2006 and caution them not to engage in examination malpractice.

Madam Tudzi also encouraged parents to take keen interest in the academic and welfare of their children.

She also said the teachers were willing and able to help the students harness their full potentials.

GNA