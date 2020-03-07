news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Mar. 7, GNA - Some institutions in the Tema Metropolis have commended the Ghana News Agency for impacting positively on their operations as the Agency celebrates its 63rd anniversary.

The GNA which is the official national news agency of Ghana, was funded by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, on March 5, 1957.

Mr Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer, Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), acknowledging the professional work of the Agency, said the Tema Regional Office of the GNA had been a pillar for the Assembly from the days of the Accra Tema City Council, Tema District Council, Tema Municipal and its current metropolitan status.

Mr Asante said the people of Tema were interested in knowing about the happenings and works of the Metropolis and therefore relied on the GNA for credible news.

He noted that a relationship was therefore nurtured between his outfit and the Agency to ensure that residents received information and education on developmental projects ongoing in the area.

He added that the agency also helped project the Assembly internationally as their global sister cities are able to follow their activities through what GNA puts out as a wire station of the nation.

Dr John Yabani, immediate past Director of Health Services of Tema, said the health sector under his administration from 2012 benefitted greatly from the Agency as according to him, the GNA served as a bond between the various sectors and stakeholders in the Metropolis.

Dr Yabani added that “they educated the public without any controversy on our works in various areas which often bordered on epidemic, lifestyle diseases, adolescent health, nutrition and health advocacy among others”.

He added that anytime GNA publishes a story from the health sector in the area, it created awareness among stakeholders especially policy makers, community leaders, residents and the Assembly.

“GNA made a big impact on our work. They even brought issues that were at our blind side to our notice and anytime we call them, they are on point,” he added.

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General, Ghana Federation of Labour, on his part, also praised journalists of the GNA for their professional and credible reporting over the years.

Mr Koomson said his outfit always trusted the work of the GNA in promoting labour and industrial issues saying they cherished the contribution of the Agency to the labour front over the decades.

He however appealed to government to properly resource the Agency with the needed logistics to fulfil its mandate in telling the true Ghanaian story.

Mr Emmanuel Addo-Kumi of the Tema District Council of Labour, congratulated the GNA, saying they were proud of the enthusiasm of journalists of the Agency towards building of the industrial hub of Ghana.

Mr Addo-Kumi encouraged staff of the Agency to continue reporting accurately on labour issues to avoid plunging the country into industrial unrest.

Mrs Akua Obempeh, Public Relations Officer, Ghana Education Service, Tema.,also recounted the various collaborative work the Tema Educational Directorate had had with the GNA over the years saying they helped to promote quality education in the area.

Mrs Obempeh, said some of the areas that her outfit had benefitted from the GNA span from girl child, school sports, pre-school education, cultural activities, and health among others.

Mr Isaac Kwame Antwi, Tema Metropolitan Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said GNA had successfully contributed to promoting grass-root participation in governance in the Tema Metropolis.

Mr Antwi added that his outfit had over the years also collaborated with the GNA to create awareness on effects of corruption as well as the promotion of good sanitation practices and traditional activities.

GNA