By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Mar. 6, GNA - The Tema Sports Stadium on Friday hosted the Maiden rotating Greater Accra Regional match past in commemoration of Ghana's 63rd independence.

A total of 118 men and women from the Prison Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Eastern Naval Command, First Battalion Infantry, TMA city guard, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ghana Police Service took part in the match past.

Others were: Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Immigration Service while a total of 1,600 pupils and teachers from 13 basic and second cycle schools and six civil society organisations participated.

The occassion was interspersed with a colourful cultural display and gymnastic performances of pupils of Community 8 No. 2 JHS and St. John Methodist School respectively.

The programme was also used to award deserving students who came up tops in athletics, festival of arts and culture, reading competition, and academics.

Datus International School, Manhean Methodist Basic and Community 8. No. 1 JHS emerged first, second and third for basic level while Pentecost JHS topped the cadet contingents with Tema Methodist Day SHS, Our Lady of Mercy SHS and Manhean Sec Tech also took the first, second and third positions respectively for the second cycle categories of the March past.

Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, reading the President's independence message, commended the school children and service men for a smart turn out as he recounted activities leading to Ghana independence.

GNA