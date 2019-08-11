news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - Fishers in Tema, Ghana’s industrial city, have heaped praises on security chiefs from the various government agencies that have been policing the seas in which they ply their fishing trade. “…just a few weeks ago, one of our main challenges was the lawlessness of people to harass, attack and seize the catch of fishermen. Immediately we brought this to the attention of the authorities they moved in and took charge, arresting some of these lawless characters.



Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Mr Emmanuel Adjetey Adjei, a prominent fisherman in the enclave was grateful to the security chiefs of the Navy and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), the Marine Police and the regular Police, for powering out lawless elements from the seas and instilling law and order.

“Because of the swift action of the authorities, we the fishermen can say with confidence that sanity and lawfulness has returned to the seas in which we fish, and we want to thank the authorities for this result,”.

According to him, a high response rate to the distress calls by fishers led to authorities timeously confronting piracy on the seas and rescuing victims of high sea robbers as well.

In respect of piracy, he said the fishers of Tema were particularly grateful because the phenomenon, which was quite alien to the seafaring culture in Ghana was a source of worry due to the grave danger that it posed to the lives of fishers.

“For example, with the help of Security operatives under the command of their chiefs in Tema, a victim of pirates recently gained his freedom and through this, his life was preserved. Otherwise, only fate knows what would have happened to him,” he said.

Mr. Adjetey Adjei named out the Eastern Naval Commander, Commodore J.O. Kontoh, Tema Port Security Manager, Col. J.M. Punamane, Marine Police Commander, Mr. Antwi Ababio and the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Oyirifi Akrofi, for special praise.

“In spite of serious logistical and funding challenges for security in Tema, these hardworking security chiefs have ensured that law, order and peace have been maintained on our seas. We want to tell them that we are very grateful.”

He added that, “even though the New Town Police Station has been demolished, still security has improved and I think that security personnel in the region deserve commendation.”

Mr. H. Korletey, on his part urged all fishers in Tema, to trust the legal regime governing the seas and cooperate with the security agencies.

“A lot of the time, we are confronted by lawless people who try to bully us and seize our catch in the name of the law and we become confrontational with them. This has never been healthy as it has usually ended in the assault or attacks on our fellow fishermen. I will urge that rather than confronting such characters, we need to keep our faith in the security agencies and report such experiences,” he said.

GNA