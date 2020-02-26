news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Feb. 26, GNA - As part of measures to ensure equitable distribution of premix fuel at the Tema canoe beach, a 13-member taskforce has been inaugurated by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

The taskforce as part of its terms of reference is to ensure that premix fuel is not hoarded by operators of the 10 landing sites at the Tema canoe beach as well as ensure that profit from the sale the fuel will be used for community developmental projects.

The formation and inauguration of the taskforce is fallout of some investigations done by the TMA and the National Premix Fuel Committee on complaints received from fisher folks on the handling of the fuel at the 10 landing beaches.

Nii Lante Bannerman, Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee, inaugurating the taskforce, said Tema topped in the number of complaints his outfit received on the premix fuel distribution.

Nii Bannerman indicated that even though the approved price of premix per drum was GH¢482.00, it turned out that those in charge allegedly hoarded and sold to the fishermen at a price of GH¢1,200.00.

He said “we realized that people are creating artificial shortage by hoarding the product depriving the fishermen of their allocation and selling at exorbitant prices to them”.

He urged the taskforce which had a three-month tenure to ensure that 53 per cent of the profits accrued from the sale of the premix fuel from the various landing beaches were well accounted for and used for community projects chosen by the executives.

He cautioned the taskforce members against indulging in corrupt activities and conniving with operators to hoard the fuel but should rather be vigilant.

GNA