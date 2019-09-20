news, story, article

Techiman, (B/E), Sept. 20, GNA – Teenage pregnancy and drug abuse have been identified as major setbacks to adolescent development in the Bono East Region.



The Nkoranza North and Kintampo Municipalities and the Nkoranza South District of the Region are the hardest hit.

Most of the girls in many of the communities are out of school, living promiscuous lifestyles, while alcoholism, drug peddling and abuse among the boys are out of control.

The Regional Office of the National Youth Authority (NYA) says the situation is becoming a huge societal burden in the Region.

In an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of a review meeting on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH) in Techiman, Mrs Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA, said she feared this could result in mental health problems among the youth in the Region.

Though the NYA, with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was embarking on campaign to prevent teenage pregnancy and drug abuse, the situation seemed alarming, she said.

Mrs Bamba noted that the review meeting was aimed at assessing the impact of the ASRH project, being implemented by the NYA with support from the UNPFA.

She called on traditional authorities, religious bodies, civil society organisations, the police and all relevant state and non-state actors to support the advocacy campaign to control teenage pregnancy and drug abuse in the Region.

