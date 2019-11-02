news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Nov. 02, GNA - Abdul Razak Issahaku, popularly known as Iwan has advised teen girls to hold their bodies in high value and guard themselves against exploitation by sexual predators.

He said teen girls must pursue education, which not only guaranteed them better futures, but also kept them informed enough to stay clear of paths which led to early, and unwanted pregnancies.

The musician gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he thrilled fans in Ho during a “Reggae Court” live concert put together by the Volta One television and Global FM.

Iwan called on the youth to “be patient”, and endure till time was appropriate for life’s necessities.

He called on parents to ensure their children had access to quality education of skills training, and also asked them to personally sensitize teen girls towards preventing the unwanted pregnancy.

“Education on preventing teenage pregnancies must begin from parents. The youth needs sound advice from their parents and other leaders of society. They need to be taught to value their bodies and keep watch over them”, Iwan said.

He also advised teachers to provide the needed tutelage to help them grow into valuable assets.

The musician performed a number of his popular songs, some of which dwelled on the bad effects of teenage pregnancy.

He advised the youth to work at developing the talents and work hard at achieving their dreams.

Iwan said music artistes must stay away from drugs, and consider social media as their “strongest weapon” as they endeavoured to reach the top.

Mr Daniel Yeboah, aka Selector DY who hosted the show, told GNA it was crafted to promote musical talents in the Volta Region and the nation at large.

He said the show would be instituted as a regular event to help grow reggae and dancehall music in the country.

GNA