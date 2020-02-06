news, story, article

Accra, Feb 6, GNA - The Eight Freedom Online Conference (FOC) has opened in Accra with a call on stakeholders to ensure that traditional values are inculcated into technology development but not discarded.



Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications, who made the call at the opening ceremony, said the neglect of traditional values had led to human rights abuses, cyber crime, human downgrading, misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

Citing the case of Japan, she said, the integration of traditional values into technological develop had facilitated sustainable growth.

The cyber space, she stated, presented many opportunities but that should not override the unique identities of users.

However, she stated: “The remedy to flaws of the internet usage must not be a shutdown but authorities need to develop guidelines, bearing in mind human right issues, with a wide consultation to achieve a fair balance to protect public.”

The two-day event, seeks to renew the commitments and pathways of actors in the cyber space towards a rights-respecting framework that would not only preserve but also enhance our online freedoms.

It is under the theme: “Achieving a Common Vision for Internet Freedom”. It is being organised by the Government and the Freedom Online Coalition.

Participants from more than 30 countries are, therefore, deliberating issues on Online Misinformation; Child Online Protection; the Role of Human Rights on the Internet and Digitisation; and Social Media Abuse during Elections.

The Government, she said, would continue to take steps to ensure free and accessible internet, especially in a digitised society, to improve efficiency and facilitate economic growth.

Access to the internet, the Minster said, was a human right, therefore, the Government had prioritised to connect the 20 per cent of the country without internet through the rural telephony project.

The various interventions would play a critical role in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area that would be operationalised this year.

Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana, commended Ghana for its commitment towards cyber safety, saying she was shaping the future of cyber on the continent.

He urged actors in the cyber space to work together to ensure privacy protection for all users of the internet.

Mr Retzlaff said Ghana and Germany had jointly developed a statement on digital inclusion that was aimed at bridging the digital gap.

Mr Andrew Puddephatt, Head of FOC Support Unit, said the FOC made up of 31 governments, was working together to advance Internet freedom, mainly through shaping global norms, multi-stakeholder engagement with their Advisory Network and coordinating diplomatic initiatives and interventions at relevant international forums.

He said the Coalition sought to collectively support internet freedom and protect fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, association, assembly and on-line privacy worldwide.

GNA