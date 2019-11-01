news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Breman Eyipey (C/R), Nov. 1, GNA - A 36-year-old teacher has been installed chief of Breman Eyipey and the Gyasehen of Breman Traditional Area under the stool name, Nana Kweku Eyan III.

Nana Eyan III, known in private life as Mr Kojo Krampah, a teacher at Awutu Obrechre Senior High School (SHS), succeeded his late uncle who died three years ago.

He was earlier in the day carried in palanquin through the principal streets of Breman Asikuma amidst frontomfrom drumming and dancing and the crowd later converged at the forecourt of the shrine in the middle of Breman Asikuma Township.

He later, took an oath before the Divisional and Sub Chiefs of the area after he went through the necessary traditional and customary rites.

Nana Eyan III finally swore an oath of allegiance before Odeafo Amoakwa Buadu VIII as per the tradition and custom of the area, and he was given a drink to signify his installation as the Breman Eyipey Odikro and also the Gyasehen of the traditional area.

He promised to use his expertise to assist Odeafo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area and the entire traditional council to facilitate the speedy development of the area.

