By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, Sept, 15, GNA – The Business Executive (TbE) Corporate Network has held a networking section for its past award winners from previous award events to commemorate five years of TbE Awards.

The cocktail styled event was on the theme: “Five years of TbE Awards: The Journey so far, stock taking and sharing of Experience”.

Madam Paullete Kporo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of TbE West Africa told the Ghana News Agency that TbE had given awards to CEOs and institutions across all sectors in Ghana since 2014 and it was important that such beneficiaries were brought together on a common platform to share ideas and do business.

She said the platform created better business relationships and aided in the growth of many other businesses considering the fact that modern businesses thrived on partnerships and networking.

She said the event, which was the first of its kind would be held annually and was optimistic that it was going to offer business to those who had added to the growth of the economy in various sectors over the years.

Madam Charlotte Lily Baidoo, CEO of Yolo Unisex Salon and Spa, said the event was successful and gave business owners the opportunity to interact with potential clients; learn from other and become better in their various fields of play.

Mr Melvin Osei Mensah Sales and Marketing Executives of Stallion

Group, Ghana said the event gave a good platform for marketers to leverage on clients and engage each other to do well with businesses.

Mr Benjamin Nana Addo Dankwa, Head of Events, TbE said they would be holding the Ghana Industry CEOs Awards summit to elaborate more on good corporate governance in October 30 and November for the main Awards respectively.

He said the 2019 edition of the African Business Executive Excellence

Awards slated for November 9th, will seek to expand its scope to focus on outstanding performances and conducts across for sub-regions on the African continent.

“The 2nd edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards comes off on November 22 followed by the Find and Tour Ghana; a tourism workshop platform to train, empower, exchange and showcase the tourism and cultural heritage of Ghana,” he said.

The Head of Events said the year’s events would be climaxed with the “Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame” to bring together the most accomplished, most skilled and experienced people in Ghana’s cooperate sector to recognise their outstanding achievements and leverage on their knowledge and experience.

It would also recognise their public good will to enhance the corporate industry in the country.

