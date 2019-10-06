news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA -Tasty Tom, an enriched tomato mix and a trusted brand used in homes across the nation, has been awarded the Television Advert of the Year 2018 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) at the 30th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards.



Tasty Tom won the award with its “More Jollof” TV advert which from 2017 through to 2018.

The Annual Marketing Performance Awards, now in its 30th year, celebrates and recognises brands and businesses that have excelled in (specify the disciplines) over the past year. The CIMG uses the awards scheme to promote high standards and encourage higher quality of products and services offered by businesses.

The team behind Tasty Tom revealed that the advert, which was broadcast in both Twi and English, has generated significant growth in sales volumes and revenue for the brand over the past year. The advert’s catch-phrase, “More Jollof” has also become a familiar phrase in households throughout Ghana.

“The “More Jollof” TV advert employed a practical, exciting and persuasive approach to communicate the brand’s message. Our consumers particularly identified with it because the message was put in the mouth of various members of the family”, explained Maame Ama Afful, Category Manager for Tasty Tom.

First launched on the market in 2008, and updated in 2015 to include an improved fortified vitamin recipe, intended to meet the nutritional needs of families in Ghana, Tasty Tom is now the leading packaged tomato mix brand in the market.

“We are very grateful to all our consumers and customers as well as all other stakeholders for their support and belief in the brand. These successes have given us the drive to continue to do more for the Ghanaian consumer. We can confidently tell Ghanaians to watch this space for more”, said Mr Amitav Basak, Business Head for Tasty Tom.

GNA