news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Adongo, (Ahafo), Jan. 16, GNA – Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region has affirmed her determination to expand rural water coverage in the constituency by ensuring all deprived communities benefited from a mechanised borehole.

This, she explained implied 100 per cent rural water coverage in the constituency in the next four years.

Mrs Prempeh said she had constructed 50 mechanised boreholes in the area, saying construction work on additional 10 were progressing steadily and expected to be completed in February this year.

“This year is agenda boreholes and I will ensure that I drill more than 100 boreholes to supply my constituents with potable drinking water to improve on their lives”, she said.

Just about 10 years to go, Mrs Prempeh who is the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection said Ghana must put in strenuous efforts to improve on rural water supply so as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Six by 2030.

Global goal six ensures availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, but current national water coverage, according to statistics from the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) was around 65.7 per cent.

Interacting with the media during an inspection visit to her constituency on Wednesday, Mrs Prempeh emphasised that water remained a basic commodity for essential life and would thus ensure that deprived communities in the area accessed potable drinking water.

The MP inspected the progress of work on the on-going rehabilitation of the Techire-Adrobaa road, Adongo and Yamfo borehole projects, and on-going Kindergarten school projects for the Susuanso and Tano Ano communities.

Mrs Prempeh also inspected works on a yet to be completed durbar ground she was constructing for the Yamfo Community and 80 bed-capacity hostel for the Tanoso Community Health Training School.

Mrs Prempeh said almost all communities in the constituency had somehow benefited from a form of development project, particularly in education and health sectors, adding that rehabilitation and expansion of road infrastructure would be massive this year.

The Deputy Minister said the surest way the people could pay her and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government back well, was for them to renew their mandate in Election 2020 by voting for them.

Mrs Prempeh said development in the area would reach unprecedented levels, if the people voted for them.

GNA