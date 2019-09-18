news, story, article

Adrobaa, (A/R), Sept, 18, GNA – Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo region is constructing 20-seater separate toilets stem open defecation in three communities in the constituency.

Open defecation is a huge problem in Yamfo, Adrobaa and Koforidua due to lack of toilets and residents said they feared there could be outbreaks of cholera, typhoid and water borne diseases.

They however, made a passionate appeal to the MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide the towns with toilets to help solve the problem.

At a symbolic ground breaking ceremony held at Yamfo to pave the way for construction work to begin, Mrs Prempeh said the projects would be completed as soon as possible and advised the people to try and use the old toilets.

She said open defecation had serious implications, especially on the health of children, and advised the communities to keep the environment clean.

Mrs Prempeh said she was already aware of the other problems facing the communities, and assured them that she would continue to lobby support in addressing challenges facing the education and health sectors in the constituency.

Nana Ansah Baah, the Omanhene of Yamfo, expressed appreciation to the MP for her support towards addressing the developmental needs of the communities in the area.

He said the people were grateful to the MP, and the government, saying Yamfo and its surrounding communities witnessed development projects under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Nana Baah noted Mrs Prempeh left an “indelible and unprecedented mark” in the constituency, in area of development, and assured her that the people would vote and retain her in Election 2020.

Voting to retain her, the chief said would enable the MP to bring the development of the constituency to the next level and advised people in the constituency to remember what they benefited from and vote for the MP and President Akufo-Addo in the next election.

