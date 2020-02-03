news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Yamfo (Ahafo), Feb. 03, GNA – Mrs. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North at the weekend performed a ground breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of a 100-bed capacity hostel for the Yamfo College of Health in the Ahafo Region.

The project is expected to be completed within six months

Mrs. Prempeh said she was also constructing an 80-bed capacity hostel facility, which is 80 per cent complete for the Community Health Nursing Training School at Tanoso in the area.

Addressing students and staff of the School, Mrs. Prempeh who is the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection said she lobbied for the projects, and hoped when completed, the facilities would enable the two training institutions to admit more students.

She said health and education were prioritised areas of the government, thus, she would continue to seek for support and funding to ensure her constituents would easily access education and healthcare delivery services.

Mrs. Prempeh advised the students to learn hard and avoid promiscuous lives that could truncate their education and ruin their future.

She advised the students to have confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vote to retain his government in the Election 2020.

The MP said she and the government needed another four year term to address challenges of infrastructural deficit confronting health training institutions in the country.

Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) advised the nursing trainees to shun social media issues and concentrate on their books.

Mr. Evans Danso, the Principal of the College thanked the MP and expressed the hope that the facility would be completed on schedule to provide decent accommodation for the students.

Nana Ansah Adu Baah, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area observed the area had benefited much from government development projects and advised the electorate to vote massively to give the government additional four years.

He also commended the MP for her determination to take the development of the constituency to the next level and assured that the electorate would retain her in the Election 2020.

GNA