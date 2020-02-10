news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Duayaw-Nkwanta (Ahafo), Feb. 10, GNA – Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, said she will provide the required support to strengthen operations of security agencies in the area, as Election 2020 gathers momentum.

She emphasised that security was essential to strengthening the prevailing national peace and consolidating the gains of Ghana’s fledgling democracy.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta on Monday, Mrs Prempeh, also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said she had already supported the Police, Fire Service and the Prison Camp with a variety of items.

The Prison Service received 100 pairs of officers’ boots, 100 pairs of sandals for inmates, mechanised borehole with poly tank in addition to the construction of toilet facility.

Mrs Prempeh said she had provided fire hydrant, 50 pairs of boots and 50 bags of cement to the Fire Service, while the Police at Duayaw-Nkwanta received two motor bikes.

The MP said she had renovated the Yamfo Police Station, tiled the Duayaw-Nkwanta Charge Office, and presented computers and accessories to Yamfo and Bomaa Police stations.

Mrs Prempeh said she had presented 100 computers and accessories to be distributed among some basic schools in the Tano North Municipality.

They are Yamfo Methodist, Duayaw-Nkwanta Presbyterian, Koforidua M/A Primary, Duayaw-Nkwanta RC, Tanoso Methodist and Susuanso M/A Basic schools.

The Bomaa Community Library also received 10 computers and a projector.

Mrs Prempeh said the presentation was to fulfill her promise of strengthening Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education in the Constituency.

She said she solicited the computers from the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) and expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Communication and the Government for their determination to strengthen the study of ICT in basic schools.

The MP called on the school authorities to take good care of the computers and guide the students and pupils on their effective usage.

GNA