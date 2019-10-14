news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 12, GNA - The Northern Region Chapter of Apex Body of Women in Poultry Value Chain has presented crates of eggs to the Tamale Children’s Home.

The donation is part of the World Eggs Day celebration, which was established in 1996 and celebrated annually on the second Friday in October across the world to share the nutritional benefits of eating eggs.

Madam Comfort Afelik Asitik, President of the Northern Chapter of the group who presented the items on behalf of the group, said every year in Ghana, a region was selected as the key area for the celebration and indicated that, the 2019 national celebration would take place in Kumasi.

This year's celebration was on the theme: “Eat your egg today and everyday”.

She highlighted on some of the benefits of eating eggs and said it had played major roles in providing nutritional values in feeding families around the world.

According to her, eggs were unbeatable in terms of versatility and top quality protein and affordable.

Madam Asitik said eggs were also an excellent source of essential proteins in brain development.

“When you factor in convenience and terrific taste, there is just no competition”. She said

She indicated that eggs were one of nature’s highest quality source of proteins, and said it contained many of the key ingredients for nourishing the human body, adding that the proteins contained in eggs were highly important in the development of the brain and muscles, which played an essential role in disease prevention and contributed to general wellbeing.

Mr George Dassah, the Chairman of the Northern Poultry Farmers Association in the Northern Region advised members of the public to eat eggs and also feed their children with two eggs daily to make up for their daily nutritional needs.

Madam Elizabeth Betty Aba, the House Mother of the Tamale Children’s Home, who received the eggs on behalf of the children, expressed gratitude to the group for the gift.

She appealed to members of the public to emulate the gesture shown by the group and support the home.

