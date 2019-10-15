news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 15, GNA - The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has begun an aggressive revenue mobilisation programme to get businesses in the Metropolis to play their expected roles and pay the required levies due the Assembly.

The exercise, led by Mr Iddrisu Musah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, saw key staffs of the Assembly participating in efforts to convince the business community to honour their obligations.

The exercise was designed to ensure that money raised during the exercise enhances the quest of the Assembly to provide quality services to residents of the area.

Mr Issa Salifu Musah, the Public Relations Officer at the TaMA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called on property owners in the Metropolis to fulfil their revenue payment obligations to sustain the efforts of the Assembly.

He said the team commenced the exercise last week and is determined to retrieve all debts owed to the Assembly.

Mr Musah advised businesses and property owners to leave behind receipts of revenue payment when leaving their business premises adding that the Assembly would not entertain any excuse from the business community on the nonpayment of revenue.

He urged members of the public to support the exercise to enable the Assembly carry out its mandate to improve the socio-economic development of the region.

GNA