By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, March 11, GNA - Mr Thomas Charles Brown, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Railways Company Limited says the suspension of passenger services on the Takoradi-Tarkwa rail will ultimately amount to the benefits of customers and encouraged them to have faith in the company.

The GRCL began passenger services from Takoradi to Tarkwa in February, this year, but encountered some challenges that resulted in a minor derailment, and the company's engineers were working on it to enable passengers enjoy the service.

However, few days into their operations, the company had to announce a suspension plan to allow Amanda Holdings, the contractors of the project to work on the Kojokrom- Eshiem section.

Mr. Brown said the suspension which was instructed by the Railway Development Authority would enable the contractors to have ample time to construct that standard guage line, to provide better and quality service delivery clients of the company anxious to patronise their services.

The company according to him had no problems in their operations currently.

"I was around somewhere last week and substantial work had been done and barring any unforeseen circumstances, it would enable us open the lines for passenger travels soon", the PRO added.

He therefore entreated all patrons to support the company in their trying times for them to improve and revitalise the once defunct Railway sector.

